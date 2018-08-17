Jessie, A Macaw Parrot, Tells Firefighter Trying To Rescue Her To "F**k Off"

Jessie is a bright yellow and turquoise Macaw parrot living in Edmonton, UK. Over the weekend, she escaped her home and stranded herself on a neighbor's house for three days. She also had some choice words for the man that tried to rescue her.

Concerned that she was injured, her owners called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) for help. When the RSPCA couldn't do anything to help Jessie, the London Fire Brigade was called.

Jessie's owners told the firefighters to tell Jessie "I love you" in order to try and bond with the bird and hopefully coax her off the roof. When the firefighter went up to the roof, however, he found that Jessie was not one to be bonded with immediately. Manager Chris Swallow told Metro, "We then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement." Apparently, when the firefighter told Jessie he loved her, she first responded "I love you," but then told the firefighter to "f**k off."

Parrot owner: To bond with her say 'I love you'

Firefighter: 'I love you'

Jessie the Parrot: 'I love you'

Eventually, Jessie flew off the neighbor's roof, and then onto a nearby tree where she eventually was taken in by her owners. She even thanked the firefighters for rescuing her...we think. She could be telling them off again!

Via Mashable