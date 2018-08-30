This $9,000 Parka Looks Exactly Like Joey Wearing All Of Chandler's Clothes

One of the greatest moments in the entire history of Friends is Joey walking into Rachel and Monica's apartment while wearing every single thing Chandler owns, much to Chandler's dismay.  It was all part of revenge in a fight over sitting in a comfortable chair.

Well, the fashionistas over at Balenciaga were apparently inspired by the classic Friends moment, as they recently introduced their brand new parka, ranging in cost from $8,000 to $9,000, and it bears a striking resemblance to Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes.

Balenciaga wants it known that despite it only being one garment, it is actually comprised of seven different articles of clothing, including a hoodie, a fleece jacket, multiple plaid shirts of different lengths, and a puffy coat.

Could they be wearing anymore parka?

Via TIME

 

