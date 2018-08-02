Parents Are Paying For Tutors To Train Their Kids In "Fortnite"

Everywhere you go these days, it seems you can't escape the video game sensation Fortnite.

Video of Flawless Victory! - Fortnite Battle Royale Gameplay - Ninja

Kids of all ages, even those who are adults, seem to be obsessed with the game, and there are plenty of people who are able to make a living strictly paying this video game. When you see video games as a viable career option, it doesn't seem that far off that parents with kids who are particularly adept at video game might want their kids to succeed and earn a good living. If you child is great at football, you'll put him in camps every summer to improve his skill. Makes sense right?

Still, why does it seem so wrong that some parents are paying upwards of $20 an hour for tutors to teach their children how to play Fortnite? Yes, you read that right. Parents are paying other people to teach their children to be better at video games. Some parents might see the potential in their kids to make a career out of playing video games, but some just want their children to "fit in" better with the crowd. Now that seems a tad ridiculous. As ridiculous as this whole situation is.

Ally Hicks, a mother who paid for four hours of lessons for her son said, "There's pressure not to just play it but to be really good at it. You can imagine what that was like for him at school." There it sounds like mother and son just have way too much time on their hands.

Via New York Post