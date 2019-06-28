Parents Name Newborn “Google” Hoping He Will Become Just As Useful As The Website

June 28, 2019
JT
JT
Newborn, Baby, Father, Hands, Fingers, Blurry

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

When Ella Karin was seven months pregnant with her second child, her husband Andi Cahya Saputra was inspired to name the child after some form of technology.

When their baby was finally born, they did just that.

Andi and Ella Karin named their son “Google.”  Just Google. No surname.

Unusual, yes, but Andi and Ella had their reasons. 

Andi said he told his own father that he named his boy Google in the hopes that he can "help" lots of people and be "a useful person" for others.  

Andi also said he refused to choose a surname because he didn’t want to dilute  “the essence” of the name.

Before settling on Google, the couple also considered naming their boy “Windows, iPhone, Microsoft, and iOS.”

Via The Daily Mirror

Tags: 
parents
baby
couple
Child
children
family
Google
Unusual Baby Name

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes