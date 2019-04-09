Panic! At The Disco Will No Longer Sign Autographs For "Creepy" Fans Waiting At Hotels

April 9, 2019
JT
JT
Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco, Smiling, Concert, PRAY FOR THE WICKED, 2019

(Photo by imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

Panic! At The Disco have put their foot down against a sort of fan that “creeps them out.”

Band tour manager and security guard Zack Hall released a statement on Twitter stating the band will no longer sign autographs or pose for pictures fir fans waiting outsider of their hotel rooms.  He admittedly felt “creeped out” about people finding out where they were staying on the road, and wants to put a stop to this kind of behavior before it gets out of hand.

This announcement comes after Brendon Urie had to ask audience members not to kiss him on the neck when he ventured out into the crowd during concerts. 

Via Kerrang!

