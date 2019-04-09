Panic! At The Disco Will No Longer Sign Autographs For "Creepy" Fans Waiting At Hotels

Panic! At The Disco have put their foot down against a sort of fan that “creeps them out.”

Band tour manager and security guard Zack Hall released a statement on Twitter stating the band will no longer sign autographs or pose for pictures fir fans waiting outsider of their hotel rooms. He admittedly felt “creeped out” about people finding out where they were staying on the road, and wants to put a stop to this kind of behavior before it gets out of hand.

That’s that. No more taking pictures or getting autographs at our hotels. That’s our weird little home away from home and I’m done feeling creeped out because you are creepy enough to think that’s ok to come and wait for us to walk past you. Love you guys but please stop. — zackcloudhall (@ZackCloudHall) April 7, 2019

This announcement comes after Brendon Urie had to ask audience members not to kiss him on the neck when he ventured out into the crowd during concerts.

he’s still trying to be nice about the way he says it but he’s so uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/qo0k1E4pSY — jennifer (@godblessbrendon) February 2, 2019

Via Kerrang!