Panic! At The Disco Release Official Video Of Incredible “Bohemian Rhapsody” Cover

Back in 2016, Panic! at the Disco covered Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” during their concert at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles for their episode of Live from the Artists Den.

Now, some three years later, the band has released official video of that amazing performance.

Lead singer Brendon Urie says in a promotional video for the episode, “Playing live always has an influence on my writing. I try to get better as a musician for the live shows and then hope that that will relate to how I'm writing.”

Check out the video below!

Video of Panic! At The Disco - Bohemian Rhapsody (Live) [from the Death Of A Bachelor Tour]

“Bohemian Rhapsody” has also become a staple of all Panic! at the Disco’s shows, and it's easy to see why. Amazing!

Via Billboard