Pancake Boards Are The Internet’s Newest Brunch Obsession

Whether its avocado toast or bottomless mimosas, brunch is consistently providing eaters with their latest food obsessions. Now, the internet has decided on their latest food passion; pancake boards. Much like cheese boards, pancake boards offer fluffy pancakes, along with all the essentials, displayed on a wooden board.

Since the start of 2020, pancake boards have become very popular for pre meal photoshoots, as social media users flock to brunch for the latest trendy eating. Pancake boards have been around since 2018, but recently took off after foodies in Australia took a liking to the idea. Now, social media is full of pancake boards, complete with everything from fresh fruit and syrup to Nutella.

These new brunch boards may not be as common as a cheese board, but it definitely comes with plenty of delicious items. Some online have shared pancake boards featuring a complete breakfast, with eggs, bacon and other items included. With this latest trend, brunch will continue to dominate Sundays.

Via Fox News