Pampers Is Making A 'Smart' Diaper

Hey...it only makes sense. From our phone, we can see who's at our door...track how well we're brushing our teeth. We can even see what's in the refrigerator.

So why not track if your baby's diaper is wet?

Pampers just announced a new line of technologically advanced 'smart' diapers that will debut this fall: "The Lumi." Yes, there will be an app for your baby's diaper: it will track your child's urine and sleep patterns (but not bowel movements). The typical package comes with a 10-day supply of diapers and baby monitor. Even more unbelievable: there's a waitlist to purchase these things. Pricing has not been finalized yet.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first high-tech baby item ever created: there's already a robotic crib and connected onesies.

I love technology just as much as the next guy, but can't you just tell a baby needs to be changed when it cries?

Pampers gets into smart diapers with Lumi https://t.co/SBoI9Fs57c pic.twitter.com/LeGQTLmFSk — Engadget (@engadget) July 18, 2019

Source: CNN

