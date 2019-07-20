Pampers Is Making A 'Smart' Diaper

Yes, there's now an app for that.

July 20, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: kieferpix/Getty Images

Photo Credit: kieferpix/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows
Technology

Hey...it only makes sense.  From our phone, we can see who's at our door...track how well we're brushing our teeth.  We can even see what's in the refrigerator.

So why not track if your baby's diaper is wet?

Pampers just announced a new line of technologically advanced 'smart' diapers that will debut this fall: "The Lumi."  Yes, there will be an app for your baby's diaper: it will track your child's urine and sleep patterns (but not bowel movements).  The typical package comes with a 10-day supply of diapers and baby monitor.  Even more unbelievable: there's a waitlist to purchase these things.  Pricing has not been finalized yet.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first high-tech baby item ever created: there's already a robotic crib and connected onesies.

I love technology just as much as the next guy, but can't you just tell a baby needs to be changed when it cries?

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
CNN
Smart Diaper
Pampers

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes