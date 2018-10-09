Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

The Prince of Darkness has been knocked off the throne, just for a little while at least.

Ozzy Osbourne had to postpone an upcoming concert due to receiving emergency hand surgery because of an infection. Ozzy posted a couple of photos on Instagram from his hospital room, where the 69-year-old is recovering "thanks" to some ice cream.

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on Oct 6, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Luckily, Ozzy won't be out long. He is scheduled to resume his tour today.

