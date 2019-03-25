Ozzy Osbourne’s Grandkids Sing And Dance Along To Crazy Train To Make Their "Papa" Feel Better

Ozzy Osbourne has had his share of health scares recently.

He’s been forced to cancel the majority of his touring schedule, but now it appears Ozzy is back to a normal routine. Son Jack told Access when asked of his dad’s condition, “Well, if this gauges where he’s at, he's complaining a lot and he's back to his normal routine. So everything's A-okay.”

And though the Prince of Darkness might not return to the road for the time being, his spirit is thriving through his incredible grandchildren. Jack posted an adorable video of his daughters, Pearl and Andy, singing and dancing along to one of their grandpa’s biggest hits, “Crazy Train.”

Sharon Osbourne also shared the video on The Talk saying, “They did that to make their papa feel better.”

Video of The Talk - Sharon Osbourne Shares Video of Granddaughters Singing &#039;Crazy Train&#039; for Ozzy

