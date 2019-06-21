Ozzy Osbourne To Provide Voice For "King Thrash" In "Trolls World Tour"

June 21, 2019
JT
JT
Ozzy Osbourne, Unimpressed, Train, Staring, Sunglasses, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Music
Shows

Ozzy Osbourne is here to defend the honor of rock!

And he will do so within the confines of a children's animated movie, as the Prince of Darkness is want to do.

It was just announced that Ozzy will provide the voice for "King Trash," the main villain in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 animated film Trolls, Troll World Tour.

King Trash is the leader of of the troll land devoted to rock, and wants to take over and destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.  Sounds awesome!

Trolls World Tour features an incredible musical voice cast, including Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick, and Mary J Blige.  

The movie opens in theaters April 17, 2020!

Via Louder Sound

Tags: 
Ozzy Osbourne
Black Sabbath
voice
Acting
Movie
Film
hollywood
Trolls
Trolls World Tour
King Thrash
rock
Music

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes