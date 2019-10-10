Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Again, Says He’s Not Retiring

2019 has been a tough one for Ozzy Osbourne, as the rock icon has battled bad health throughout the year. Now, the Prince of Darkness has cancelled his solo European tour for the second time. Ozzy posted a video to social media filling fans in on his situation, but also saying “I’m not dying; I am recovering.”

Message Regarding Tour Dates:

Europe Postponed

North America still in place pic.twitter.com/L4D1snosvs — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 9, 2019

Ozzy Osbourne first postponed his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour earlier this year. The European leg of the tour was set to begin January 2020, but now Ozzy says that will again be pushed back. The American leg of the tour will still begin in May of 2020. In the video, Osbourne said, “I’m postponing the European tour because I’m not ready. I’m not retiring — I’ve still got gigs to do — but when I do come back on an American tour, I wanna be one hundred percent ready to come out and knock your... socks off.”

It has been a year in and out of the hospital for Osbourne after a fall required surgery to his neck and spine, and then a battle with pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand. According to Ozzy, he was “bored stiff” in the hospital, but while he wants to get back on the road, fan will have “to be a little bit more patient.” Luckily, Osbourne has no plans of retiring, so eventually the rock icon will get back to doing what he does best.

Via Reuters