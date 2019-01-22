Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates Anniversary Of Bat-Biting Incident With Commemorative Plush Toy

January 20th marked the 37th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne letting the world know he was an absolute madman.

On January 20th, 1982 during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa, a fan threw a live bat on stage and Ozzy. At that point, Ozzy had been known to throw animal parts at his audience, so they were just returning the favor. And for whatever reason, Ozzy decided to bite the head off the bat. He would later write in his memoir I Am Ozzy, "Immediately, though, something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine. I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin. Then the head in my mouth twitched. Oh f--- me, I thought. I didn’t just go and eat a f---ing bat, did I?"

Osbourne had to get a rabies shot after the incident.

So, to commemorate that momentous occasion, Ozzy is releasing a plush toy of bat that, of course, has a detachable head.

The first batch of toys has already sold out, but you can preorder for the next round HERE.

Via Rolling Stone