Ozzy Osbourne And Elton John Are Working On A Song Together For 2020

2019 was a rough year for Ozzy Osbourne, but all indications point to 2020 being a big year for the Prince of Darkness. After a health scare back in April, Ozzy is now back in the studio, and after the release of his latest music video for ‘Straight To Hell,’ his wife, Sharon, now says there is more to come. One of the biggest items Sharon Osbourne teased was a new collaboration with Elton John.

“There is new music and it's great. He's got his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton [John>. There is so much good stuff.” - @MrsSOsbourne spills on @ozzyosbourne's new music and ‘song with @eltonofficial. pic.twitter.com/GoK725mkhJ — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 6, 2020

Speaking on her talk show, ‘The Talk,’ Sharon Osbourne revealed the status of Ozzy Osbourne’s health, along with sharing what projects he’s currently working on. The biggest surprise from her announcement was the news he has bene in the studio with Elton John working on a song for 2020. “yes, there’s new music, and it’s great. He’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton. There’s so much good stuff. Good things,” said Sharon.

This news comes after Ozzy Osbourne’s family recently came to his defense over news stories about his failing health. It seems Ozzy is back on his feet, and ready to deliver new music to the world. His latest album, ‘Ordinary Man’ is due out later this month.

Via NME