Margot Robbie Transforms Into Sharon Tate In First Look From "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate.

The actress was pegged to start as the late Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, portraying the August 8, 1969 murders conducted by the Manson family. Finally, we have our first look at Robbie as Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, and the resemblance is freakin' uncanny.

The movie will focus on a fictional star of a former western television show, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who lives next door to Tate and her then-husband Roman Polanski. DiCaprio's character, along with his long-time stunt double played by Brad Pitt, are struggling to adjust to the changing Hollywood movie scene of the late '60s.

DiCaprio posted a picture a month ago of the pair in costume.

The film will also star Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, and Al Pacino. The movie is set to be released August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the murders.

Via Huffington Post