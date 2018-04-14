Oscar-Winning Director Milos Forman Dead At 86

Hollywood and the world has lost a true legend today: double Academy Award-winning Director Milos Forman is dead at the age of 86. He won Oscars for 1975's One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and 1984's Amadeus.

Forman passed away just a few hours ago at Danbury Hospital: near his home in Warren, Connecticut. His wife Martina was by his side.

The Czechoslavkian Director worked his way through Hollywood starting in the 1960s, but found fame as a Director with films like One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Hair, Ragtime, Amadeus, The People vs. Larry Flynt (with Courtney Love: pictured above) and Man on the Moon.

Source: The Washington Post