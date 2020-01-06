Oscar Mayer Is Looking For New Wienermobile Drivers For 2020

The Oscar Mayer wienermobile is hitting the road once again, and the Chicago-based company is now looking for new drivers to hit the road in 2020. Oscar Mayer is currently accepting applications for “Hotdoggers,” the title they give to their wienermobile drivers. The company is looking for recent college graduates, looking to enter the job market, and that think they can drive a 27 foot hot dog on wheels.

You can fulfill those secret dreams of driving the Wienermobile: Oscar Mayer now hiring Wienermobile drivers for 2020 classhttps://t.co/cLiwSG1VKu — Bonny Wright-- (@miamivandynyu) January 6, 2020

Hotdoggers will be tasked with driving across the country while acting as a “brand spokesperson” for Oscar Mayer. “We’re eager to see who will cut the mustard in 2020 and travel the country on behalf of the Oscar Mayer brand,” said he associate director of Oscar Mayer, Matt Riezman. The company plans on hiring 12 new drivers to full time positions.

For anyone hoping to get a new job as a wienermobile driver, Oscar Mayer is warning competition is expected to be extremely tough. “With 33 years under our belt, the Hotdogger job continues to be a highly coveted position. If you’re ready to celebrate our love of meats, drive miles of smiles nationwide and provide fans with an unforgettable Wienermobile experience, send us your resume!” said Riezman. Additional information and how to apply can be found here.

Via Fox News