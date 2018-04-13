Original Stars Helen Hunt And Paul Reiser Confirmed For "Mad About You" Reboot

We just saw another major step in another of our favorite sitcoms from the '90s being revived.

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser have officially inked deals with Sony Pictures to star in a reboot of NBC's former hit Mad About You. The show ran on the network from 1992 to 1999 and focused on a documentary filmmaker, played by Reiser, and a PR Specialists, Hunt, as they encountered life's daily struggles. The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy at the Emmy's five times, with Hunt winning the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Lead Actress four years in a row.

Video of Mad About You Opening Credits and Theme Song

Reiser initially told Variety he was initially worried about the series' two-part time jump finale, which would have answered what the characters would be doing since the show's end. "One of the things we did deliberately in the finale was that we jumped ahead in the future. We saw where they went. Part of why we did that was to avoid the temptation of going back…When you watch a reunion (show), all you do is say ‘Wow do they look older.'" With the recent reboots of Will & Grace and Roseanne, who have both pretty much ignored their original finales, there's no reason for Reiser to be concerned about that any longer. Roseanne even pretended the death of John Goodman's character never happened! They're probably good.

Hunt has always been hopeful a reboot would happen. She told People, "The dream is to get to do it. I’I've been watching Will & Grace and laughing so hard out loud. They’re just crushing it. I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot or no reboot, we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other. It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love,"

Surprisingly, the next major step for a Mad About You reboot is to find a network. Though NBC would obviously be the logical landing network, though they never owned or produced the show, so it's still not clear where the reboot will land.

Sony was not available for comment.

Via People