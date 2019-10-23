Oreo Has Created Their Own Cookie House Kit For The Holidays

Gingerbread houses are a time honored holiday tradition, but for those who are ready for a change, an iconic cookie is here to take over the ritual. Oreo cookie house kits have been spotted at stores in the United States, just in time for the holidays. While gingerbread houses are beloved, now you can have your holiday cookie house, and eat it too.

Oreo’s Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies, fruity gummies and candy jewels. The Oreo cookie house kit has been spotted at CVS and Big Lots and is being sold for between $10 to $13.49. There is a miniature version of the Oreo house as well.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun,” the product box reads. While gingerbread houses are a beloved holiday tradition, Oreo is the perfect cookie for an alternative. The DIY Oreo cookie house is here, and ready to disrupt the holiday season.

Via Fox 4 News