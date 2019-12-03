Oreo Finally Announces The Winner Of Their Mystery Flavor Contest

After much anticipation, Oreo has finally revealed their newest cookie as part of their mystery flavor contest. After countless contestants attempted to guess what their newest cookie flavor was, Oreo has announced “churro” will be their newest flavor of cookie. Those that guessed correctly were entered into a contest for $50,000.

“America’s Favorite Cookie” has attempted many alternate flavors before, but this one had many fans stumped at first bite. The sweet, cinnamon-y cookie was released in September, and now consumers will have the comfort of knowing that delicious flavor is churro. Oreo has said they have selected and contacted the winner of the contest.

In a post announces the mystery flavor, Oreo said “Case closed! The #MysteryOREO IS Churro flavored crème. Nice work, super-sleuths.” Many fans were stumped by the mystery flavor, while others were just happy to be close. The contest may be over, but the churro Oreo will remain available nationwide for a limited time.

Via Fox News