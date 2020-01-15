Oreo Announces The Return Of “Most Stuf” Cookies, The Cookie With More Filling Than Any Other

Oreo won’t stop until the entire world is full of “Stuf.” The beloved cookie brand announced this week the return of the Oreo “Most Stuf” cookies. For a limited time, the cookies filled with more crème filling than any other cookie offered by the brand, will be available.

The “Mega Stuf” first hit stores back in 2019, and now will be back on shelves for January 20th. To coincide with the re-release, Oreo is asking fans to go to WhatsYourStuf.com to vote for their favorite ratio of cookie-to-Stuf. The options are Oreo Thin, the classic Oreo, the Double Stuf, the Mega Stuf or the Most Stuf, as the brand looks to “find out what level of OREO crème is America’s favorite.”

It is unknown at this time how long the limited edition “Most Stuf” Oreos will be available. For now, fans are just excited the relatively new cookie is back on shelves. Hopefully one day, the “Most Stuf” will become the norm, and the world will be full of Oreo crème filling.

