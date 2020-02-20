Oreo Teams Up With Streetwear Brand Supreme For Limited Edition Cookie

Streetwear brand Supreme is known by many for the odd and pricey attention grabbing collaborations. The clothing company has released many branded products from zip lock bags to multi tools, but their latest collaboration may be their biggest one yet. Supreme announced this week they have teamed with Oreo for a limited edition red branded cookie as part of the upcoming collection.

The Streetwear brand announced the 2020 spring-summer accessory line on Monday, and fans were shocked to see the collaboration with the iconic cookie company. For $8, customers can get a three pack of red Supreme branded Oreos. All they have to do after that is decide if they should eat them, or save them as a collector’s item.

Who wants a Supreme Oreo pic.twitter.com/1EA5LNAdw1 — Supreme DROPS (@dropssupreme) February 18, 2020

Rumors of the Oreo-Supreme collaboration were floated on the internet months ago, but have finally been confirmed. The limited Edition Oreo will begin being sold at Supreme stores starting February 20th and online next week. Many may see this product as unnecessary and expensive, but most likely they will be sold out within days.

Via Fox News