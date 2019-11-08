An Orangutan That Is Legally Considered A Non-Human Person Is Now Living In Florida

By each passing day, it seems Florida gets weirder and weirder. The state took another strange step this week when an orangutan, that is legally considered a person, moved to a zoo in central Florida. Sandra, the orangutan, was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina, but after her home for the last 25 years closed down, the orangutan was moved to a zoo in a Florida this week.

Home sweet home: Sandra, the 33-year-old orangutan granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina, is settling into her new surroundings at the Center for Great Apes in Florida. https://t.co/uKT0xIUUYn #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) November 7, 2019

Sandra is a 33-year-old orangutan that is “very sweet and inquisitive” and adjusting to her new home in Florida. Born in Germany, Sandra now resides at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, after the Buenos Aires Zoo closed down. The abnormal aspect of this orangutan though is in 2015 a judge ruled that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people, and better living conditions.

Now for the first time in over a decade, the non-human person will have the opportunity to interact with other orangutans. “It is a new freedom for her, and one we are grateful to provide,” said Patti Ragan, director of the Center for Great Apes. Strange as this situation is, most in Florida are probably just hoping this doesn’t turn into a ‘Planet of the Apes’ type situation.

Via AP News