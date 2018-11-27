Just One Season Of High School Football Does Significant Damage To The Brain, Study Finds

With the NFL’s focus on protecting the brain is at an all-time high, it’s scary to think just how little exposure one has to the game impacts your health.

Unfortunately, a study presented to the Radiological Society of North America has concluded that just one season of high school football does significant damage to your brain. The repetitive hits a high school football player will take overloads the brain with “gray matter.” Through a process called “pruning,” “unnecessary synapses in the brain are expunged from the neural network to make room for more new and important synapses.” According to Gowtham Krishnan Murugesan, a research assistant at UT Southwestern Medical Center, “This research demonstrates that playing a season of contact sports may affect normal gray matter pruning in high school and youth football players. Pruning is an essential part of brain development. By getting rid of the synapses that are no longer used, the brain becomes more efficient with aging.”

The study also found that most of the impact and damage these athletes faced was during practices. By reducing the amount of high-impact contact during practice, researches believe we can alleviate the amount of head-impact exposure on the brain significantly. The NFL has already taken some measure to increase player safety, and it probably won’t be long before high school football does the same.

Via NY Post