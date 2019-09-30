Olivia Newton-John Reveals She Is Battling Breast Cancer For The Third Time

Olivia Newton-John is going strong at 71 years old, even after a recent health scare. The singer and actress revealed on Sunday that she is battling breast cancer for the third time. Speaking to Gayle King during ‘CBS This Morning’ Newton-John said “I know what the statistics are, but I put them away. I’m going to live longer than that. I’ve made that decision.”

Video of Sunday Profile: Olivia Newton-John

Back in 1992, Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer, on the same day that her father died. It later spread to her back in 2012, and though it later went into remission, it returned two years ago. According to Newton-John the doctors told her it was stage 4, which she described as “Crying kind of pain. Tears pain.”

Though dealing with a tough diagnosis, Newton-John claims she is not giving up. “I don’t discuss prognosis, because if they give you a percentage or ‘this many women get this and live this long,’ you can create that and make it happen,” the actress told King during the interview. Luckily for Olivia Newton-John, she has plenty of people supporting her, including former ‘Grease’ co-star, John Travolta, who said he was “very proud” of her. Newton-John will continue to fight, and hopefully will beat this once again.

