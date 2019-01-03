Olivia Newton-John Confirms Reports That She Only Has Weeks To Live "Greatly Exaggerated"

In 2017, actress and singer Olivia Newton-John announced her diagnosis with metastatic breast cancer, and that it had spread to her back.

Recently, reports and rumors began surfacing that the 70-year-old was on her last leg, and only had "weeks" to live. Well, those rumors were just that, and Newton-John posted a simple message on social media squashing any of those reports, and that they were "greatly exaggerated."

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldmsith also wanted to clear the ridiculous rumors that her health was failing. She wrote on Instagram, "Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs."

Last week, Radar Online began reporting that Newton-John's "bodily functions appear to be shutting down," and that she was "clinging to life" in order to see her daughter marry. Obviously, that is not the case.

Best of health, Olivia!

Via People