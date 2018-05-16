Ok, So What Word Do YOU Hear, Laurel Or Yanny?

Ok, here we go again.

What color is the dress? What color are these boots? We don't know how or why stuff like this becomes popular, but once again, we're faced with a quandary that will divide the office and probably families. First posted on Reddit, the latest viral meme confounding the internet is a short audio clip where some people here "Yanny," and some hear "Laurel." You hear one and probably can't even fathom hearing the other. But the world is split!

Help settle an office debate: Do you hear "Laurel" or "Yanny" in this clip? pic.twitter.com/8AtiS2RLN5 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 15, 2018

With a little audio manipulation, you can hear both words which means your coworker isn't totally insane.

I downloaded an app to change the pitch. I hear “Yanny” when it’s on it’s regular pitch & when it’s deepened.



But when I raise the pitch higher, I hear Laurel ???!! pic.twitter.com/1V0w6VX1RP — angel (@asgxrdangel) May 16, 2018

So which do you hear?

Via WFAA