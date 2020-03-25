Nursing Home Residents Go Viral For Creating Human Version Of Hungry Hungry Hippos

Nursing home employees are always looking for activities to keep residents busy and active. Sometimes these attempts go viral in the most hilarious and adorable ways. The latest attempt does just that, as residents of a nursing home created a human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos.

The Bryn Celyn Care Home in Wales recently shared video of their residents playing a real life version of the classic board game. In the video, residents can be seen in wheelchairs, using sticks and plastic containers in order to retrieve balls placed on the center of their circle. “Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents!” the videos description read.

The video has since been viewed over 1.9 million times. Along with the hilarious human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos, residents have been keeping busy with activities such as cooking, exercising, arts and crafts and other games. With everyone stuck inside, this human version of the classic board game may become a staple of quarantine life.

