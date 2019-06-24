Notorious B.I.G.'s Childhood Home In Brooklyn Now Available For Rent

June 24, 2019
JT
JT
New York, Street, Apartments, Brownstone, Buildings

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

The home that Notorious B.I.G. once referred to as a “one-room shack” is now available for rent.

Biggie described his childhood home in his song “Juicy,” and now the abode, at 226 St. James Place in Brooklyn, could be yours for the cool price of just $4,000 a month. 

The home has been updated since Biggie resided there.  The “one-room shack” is now a three-bedroom “in the desired neighborhood of Clinton Hill historic district.”

You can check out the full listing here!

Via Patch

Tags: 
Notorious B.I.G.
Biggie Smalls
House
home
Childhood Home
rent
New York
Music
Juicy
Brooklyn

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes