Notorious B.I.G.'s Childhood Home In Brooklyn Now Available For Rent

The home that Notorious B.I.G. once referred to as a “one-room shack” is now available for rent.

Biggie described his childhood home in his song “Juicy,” and now the abode, at 226 St. James Place in Brooklyn, could be yours for the cool price of just $4,000 a month.

The home has been updated since Biggie resided there. The “one-room shack” is now a three-bedroom “in the desired neighborhood of Clinton Hill historic district.”

Via Patch