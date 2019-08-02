Norwegians Use The Word “Texas” As Slang For “Crazy”

If you ever tell someone from Norway you’re from Texas, they might think you’re a little bit crazy.

Norwegians have actually come to use the word “Texas” as slang for “wild” or “crazy.”

In Norway, people use the word ‘texas’ as slang for ‘crazy.’ It... #didyouknow pic.twitter.com/hpXK3YrCop — Ed Break Online Learnings (@edbreakdotcom) July 30, 2019

It doesn’t refer to a person, but a chaotic atmosphere or state of mind. So instead of saying a party “was totally crazy!” they would say “det var helt texas!” which literally means “it was texas!” — Sean VanWambeke (@SeanVanWambeke) August 1, 2019

Usually, when the word “Texas” appears, it ifmost often without capitalization, and usually in context involves the phrase, “det var helt texas,” which translates to, roughly, “it was totally/absolutely/completely bonkers.”

A Norwegian Tumbr user tried to explain the etymology of the phrase writing:

The expression itself has to do with associations. It’s something that brings to mind chaotic, crazy conditions, like the “wild west,” and at least back when the expression was coined, the “wild west” held very strong Texas associations. Hell, even when I was a kid in the 80s, I thought that all American cowboys came from Texas, and that’s just how it was. Texas = land of the cowboys. And rodeos. And the wild west. A Western movie? Probably from Texas.

Howdy, everyone from Norway!

Via Texas Monthly