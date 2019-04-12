North Texas Video Game-Themed Restaurant Lets You Relive Your ‘90s Childhood

April 12, 2019
JT
JT
Video Game, Controller, Screen, Monitor

(Photo by Getty Images)

Nerdvana is every nerd’s dream come true.

The Frisco restaurant allows you to play your favorite retro video games while you enjoy your food. Each table features a full-sized TV mounted to the wall, each of which is hooked up to a gaming console, also at every table.

A huge thanks to our new friends at @team17ltd for setting up our PS4s with Overcooked 2!

A post shared by Nerdvana (@nerdvanafrisco) on

The restaurant also features a coffee shop, of which each table includes your favorite tabletop games, including Monopoly, Life, and Dungeons and Dragons.  Apparently, if you ask nicely, they will also draw your favorite character in your latte!

Happy #internationalwomensday to all the Boss Lady Generals out there ☕️

A post shared by Nerdvana (@nerdvanafrisco) on

Nerdvana is located at 5757 Main Street in Frisco!

Via Narcity

