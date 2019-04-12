North Texas Video Game-Themed Restaurant Lets You Relive Your ‘90s Childhood

Nerdvana is every nerd’s dream come true.

The Frisco restaurant allows you to play your favorite retro video games while you enjoy your food. Each table features a full-sized TV mounted to the wall, each of which is hooked up to a gaming console, also at every table.

The restaurant also features a coffee shop, of which each table includes your favorite tabletop games, including Monopoly, Life, and Dungeons and Dragons. Apparently, if you ask nicely, they will also draw your favorite character in your latte!

Nerdvana is located at 5757 Main Street in Frisco!

