North Texas Teen Helps Police Lasso Escaped Miniature Pony (Video)

Luckily for the Haltom City Police Department, Colby Caudle always has his rope in his truck.

The 17-year-old was on a ride-along when the officers received a call about a miniature pony who escaped and is on the loose. They made a quick stop at the station to retrieve Colby's rope, and the chase was on. For two miles and about 18 minutes, the cruiser followed the miniature pony as he tried to evade Colby's rope. We can only imagine the onlookers watching this harrowing scene unfold before their very eyes.

Sgt. Eric Peters, who reviewed the dash cam footage after the incident, called the event "hilarious. I've never seen anything like that. The funniest part to me was him hanging out of the window trying to lasso the horse as he's going down the road." Eventually, the horse dead-ended into a group of onlookers and was eventually caught.

Video of Haltom City teenager helps police lasso miniature pony

Colby initially went on the ride-along after displaying an interest in law enforcement, and it's safe to say this experience only made him want to become a cop even more. Sgt. Peters also added that this was a good lesson for Colby that in law enforcement, to always "expect the unexpected."

Via WFAA