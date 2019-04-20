Prom Corsages Made Out Of Croissants: It's A New North Texas Thing

And we thought mums were getting ridiculous.

April 20, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: SasaJo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: SasaJo/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
Humor
JT
Local Buzz
Random & Odd News
Shows

You have to admit it's different.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen has gotten together with Petals and Stems (a Dallas florist) to sell croissant corsages.  Check one out below!

Each corsage is a deal: $20 each, with a $10 Cheddar's included, in a plastic box.  It's lined with baby's breath and roses: with a glittery honey butter croissant smack-dab in the middle (no honey butter drizzle on this thing).

By the way, this probably came from a 2015 autocorrect misunderstanding when some high school kids gave their prom dates a croissant instead of a corsage.

You can buy the corsages here (see...we're not kidding!).

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Source: GuideLive

Tags: 
guidelive
Corsage
Croissant
Prom
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Petals and Stems

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes