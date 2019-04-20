Prom Corsages Made Out Of Croissants: It's A New North Texas Thing
And we thought mums were getting ridiculous.
You have to admit it's different.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen has gotten together with Petals and Stems (a Dallas florist) to sell croissant corsages. Check one out below!
Each corsage is a deal: $20 each, with a $10 Cheddar's included, in a plastic box. It's lined with baby's breath and roses: with a glittery honey butter croissant smack-dab in the middle (no honey butter drizzle on this thing).
By the way, this probably came from a 2015 autocorrect misunderstanding when some high school kids gave their prom dates a croissant instead of a corsage.
You can buy the corsages here (see...we're not kidding!).
Hey — for this year’s prom, why not wear a croissant corsage? https://t.co/FqKScjAEQX— Kristi Nelson (@KristiNBC5) April 13, 2019
