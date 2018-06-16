North Texas' Newest Thing: "Lumberjack Yoga"
It's a great way to relieve stress!
June 16, 2018
What better way to relieve stress than to (safely!) throw a sharp instrument?
"Lumberjack yoga" is becoming a big thing in North Texas: with three establishments giving you a chance to throw an ax at a target until your heart's content.
Dallas Axe Throwing (in Richardson), Fort Worth Axe Factory and Bad Axe Throwing (in Dallas) all allow visitors to pay an hourly fee (from $20-$32 a person). It's a pretty simple concept: just like darts, wooden boards are positioned at the end of lanes...but you're throwing axes. After a quick safety and technique and lesson, you're on your way!
A crazy side note: some of the locations are BYOB...or will soon install their own bar.
Check out the video below!
Source: GuideLive