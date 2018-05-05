North Texas Man's Inflatable Device Will Protect Your Car From Hail

I don't know about you, but one of the most annoying things about living in this area of the country is the hail. How many times have you taken one of your vehicles in to get the pock marks removed?

Well, a Dallas man has invented a device that will solve this problem.

Michael Siciliano is the creator of the Hail Protector. And as you can see in the videos below, it's an inflatable device that completely covers your ride. Because of the barrier of air between the device and your car, it's pretected from that pesky hail.

Here are some of the cool features and facts about the Hail Protector:

The device is pretty much two car covers sewn and inflated together.

It's powered by your own vehicle or batteries; electric blowers inflate the device.

There's an app to remotely inflate it if need be.

It can be conveniently stored in most trunks.

The Hail Protector company has an early warning hail forecast mobile app.

It costs a few hundred dollars.

Is it just me, or does it remind you of Jiffy Pop for your car?

You can check out their website here.

Video of Features and Benefits of The Portable Hail Protector Insurtech System

Video of Testing and Demonstrations of The Portable Patented Hail Protector Insurtech System

Source: KBTX-TV 3

