North Texas Man Impersonating A Police Officer Arrested After Pulling Over An Actual Cop

August 13, 2019
JT
Plano resident Kenneth Spence is not a police officer.

However, that did not stop him from pulling over citizens in his 2013 Ford Taurus.  The car had all the makings of an actual police vehicle, with a dash-mounted emergency light bar with red and blue lights, a flashing lights grill, and a siren.  He even looked the part, being dressed in police-like clothing, displaying police gear, and he was even carrying a gun.

However, his plan of impersonating an officer came to a halt in Anna, when he unknowingly pulled over an actual cop.

The off-duty officer took a photo of the vehicle, suspecting something was afoot, and filed a report through the Anna PD.  The vehicle was later found in Plano, and Spence was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.

As for the decked out Ford Taurus, the Anna Police Department has decided to put it to good use, and have added it to their fleet of vehicles.

Via Fox 4

