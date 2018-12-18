North Texas Gas Stations Accused Of Price Gouging After Hurricane Harvey Agree Ordered To Refund Customers
Eleven gas stations in North Texas were accused of price gouging during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Now, the Attorney General has ordered the stations, most of which are located in Johnson and Tarrant Counties, to refund the customers who bought gasoline from them at $3.99 a gallon during the first week of September 2017. Investigators received thousands of complaints about price gouging after gas distribution was shut down along the Gulf Coast due to Harvey’s impact.
Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “My office is sending a powerful message that taking advantage of Texans during a declared disaster such as Hurricane Harvey is against the law and we will always do everything in our power to hold violators accountable. This latest settlement ensures that aggrieved consumers are repaid if they were victims of price gouging at the pumps.”
While the gas stations agreed to refund customers, the settlement agreed they admit to no wrongdoing.
Gas stations in the settlement include:
Lucky Mart, 3841 Cummings Drive, Alvarado, TX 76009
Happy Hill, 8101 East FM 917, Alvarado, TX 76009
Big Willy’s #9, 4500 South Bowen Road, Arlington, TX 76017
Big Willy’s #11, 216 NW Renfro Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Big Willy’s #17, 710 South Main Street, Cleburne, TX 76033
Big Willy’s #6, 420 S. Broadway Street, Joshua, TX 76058
Big Willy’s #12, 500 North Broadway Street, Joshua, TX 76058
Big Willy’s #10, 6051 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX 76135
Big Willy’s #8, 1595 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Big Willy’s #18, 1703 East Hubbard Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
Big Willy’s #15, 707 East Jefferson Avenue, Whitney, TX 76692
If you used any of these gas station during that time, head HERE to get that money!
Via Fox 4