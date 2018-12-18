North Texas Gas Stations Accused Of Price Gouging After Hurricane Harvey Agree Ordered To Refund Customers

Eleven gas stations in North Texas were accused of price gouging during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Now, the Attorney General has ordered the stations, most of which are located in Johnson and Tarrant Counties, to refund the customers who bought gasoline from them at $3.99 a gallon during the first week of September 2017. Investigators received thousands of complaints about price gouging after gas distribution was shut down along the Gulf Coast due to Harvey’s impact.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “My office is sending a powerful message that taking advantage of Texans during a declared disaster such as Hurricane Harvey is against the law and we will always do everything in our power to hold violators accountable. This latest settlement ensures that aggrieved consumers are repaid if they were victims of price gouging at the pumps.”

While the gas stations agreed to refund customers, the settlement agreed they admit to no wrongdoing.

Gas stations in the settlement include:

Lucky Mart, 3841 Cummings Drive, Alvarado, TX 76009

Happy Hill, 8101 East FM 917, Alvarado, TX 76009

Big Willy’s #9, 4500 South Bowen Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Big Willy’s #11, 216 NW Renfro Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Big Willy’s #17, 710 South Main Street, Cleburne, TX 76033

Big Willy’s #6, 420 S. Broadway Street, Joshua, TX 76058

Big Willy’s #12, 500 North Broadway Street, Joshua, TX 76058

Big Willy’s #10, 6051 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX 76135

Big Willy’s #8, 1595 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Big Willy’s #18, 1703 East Hubbard Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Big Willy’s #15, 707 East Jefferson Avenue, Whitney, TX 76692

If you used any of these gas station during that time, head HERE to get that money!

Via Fox 4