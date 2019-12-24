Noel Gallagher Wants “Reconciliation” With Brother Liam Gallagher

With all the classic rock groups squashing feuds and getting back together for a reunion tour, there’s one group that fans would love to see do the same; Oasis. While Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam have been fighting for years, fans are still holding out hope that one day the brothers can work out their differences and get back to making music. Now, the first step in that has been taken as Noel Gallagher recently shared he’s ready for “reconciliation” with his estranged brother.

Noel Gallagher hints at 'reconciliation' with estranged brother Liam amid decade-long feud - Daily Mail https://t.co/HySBQiLjWK pic.twitter.com/aYzO6mLvwC — Big Brother UK (@iBigBrotherNEWS) December 24, 2019

While Noel Gallagher may be ready to end their decade long feud, his hint at a reunion comes just days after his brother, Liam Gallagher, referred to his sibling as a “bully.” According to reports, Noel would be willing to end their feud on behalf of their mother, Peggy Gallagher, who would love to see her boys back together. “Our family has never been close. I don’t know one person, one single person, in my life who is living in the perfect family. Not one,” said Noel before adding, “Reconciliation is a good thing.”

The two haven’t performed together in years; however both have toured with their own bands, playing both originals and some Oasis classics. If it’s up to Noel Gallagher, the two brothers would be back to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2021. If Oasis does indeed return, many fans would be in complete shock.

Via Daily Mail