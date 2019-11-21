Noel Gallagher Says He Wants To Play Guitar For The Smiths If The Band Ever Reunites

With all the bands that are set to reunite in 2020, many fans have been asking when the world will see an oasis reunion. As the Gallagher brothers continue to fight through the media, both Noel and Liam seem content to never bring back their iconic band. However, that doesn’t mean they are against any band reuniting, as Noel Gallagher recently said he wants to see The Smiths get back together, and would like to be a part of the reunion.

"I would love to just be in a band, be a guitarist, for a while... Not that band." @NoelGallagher talks The High Flying Birds, @oasis, and his hopes for the future. https://t.co/3A7lwLrYhg pic.twitter.com/3sVhXVHf3J — Beats 1 (@Beats1) November 19, 2019

Speaking on his current role as the leader of the High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher admitted he would like to go back to playing in the background as a guitarist once again. When asked how he would do that, Gallagher said The Smiths reunited would be the perfect opportunity. “I would love to be in a band and just be a guitarist for a while. Not that band [Oasis>, but sometimes when I sit in with [Paul> Weller I just think ‘thank god for that’,” said Noel.

Speaking on the band, formerly led by Morrissey, Gallagher claimed, “I would love, and it’s never gonna happen, it’s a thing in a parallel universe, if The Smiths got back together. I’m Craig Gannon and I’d go to Johnny [Marr> and say don’t get another guitarist mate – I’m your man.” This is not the first time Noel Gallagher has spoken on the group from Manchester. Earlier this year he said that’s the one band he wants to see reunited. Maybe if The Smiths do reunite, they can convince the Gallagher brothers to do the same.

Via NME