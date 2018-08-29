Noel Gallagher Finds "Long-Lost" Album In Sock Drawer

Shortly after his departure from Oasis, Noel Gallagher began working on a "space rock" album with the production duo Amorphous Androgynous.

The album never was released, and Gallagher believed he had destroyed the master. Until, that is, he discovered the work buried in his sock drawer. Because that's where all fine pieces of art are kept! Unfortunately, it seems like it'll be a while before any of us get to hear it. I did find a copy of it recently in a sock draw The masters, somebody has them, the masters have not been destroyed – but it won't be coming out any time soon."

Video of Noel Gallagher&#039;s High Flying Birds - &#039;True Or False&#039; with Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan

Gallagher does say, however, never say never on the album's potential release. "It might be nice to go back and revisit it in years to come, because 'Shoot A Hole Into The Sun' is f******g great and there might be more stuff like that in there. Best to give it a bit of distance though I think."

In 2015, Gallagher spoke of the "lost" album, and why it was never released. He told Noisey, "The album got finished. We spent a lot of time working on it, but the way that they work is that they get me in and I play all day then they take it away. Then the next thing you hear, you go 'Well, that’s not what I was thinking'. It became apparent that they weren't making a record for me but I was making a record for them. You know me, that’s not going to f******g work. There's no bootleg because I own the master and I destroyed it. My manager's not even heard it. I wouldn't play it. It was so underwhelming to me that I never played it to anybody."

Via NME