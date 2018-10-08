Nirvana Reunite For Brief Headline Set At The End Of Cal Jam 18

The surviving members of Nirvana are making sure the band's legacy lives on forever.

They briefly reunited after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll of Hame, with Lorde, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, and St. Vincent handling the voal duties of late frontman Kurt Cobain. Once again, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear took the stage as Nirvana at Cal Jam 18, for a brief six song set with John McAuley and once again Joan Jett handling the vocals. The Distillers' Brody Dalle stepped in on bass when Krist Novoselic picked up the accordion for "All Apologies."

Video of Nirvana Reunion Smells Like Teen Spirit Live at Cal Jam 2018

Video of Nirvana w/Joan Jett &quot; All Aplogies &quot; Live 10/6/18 Cal Jam 18 San Bernardino Ca

Video of Nirvana Reunion In Bloom live at Cal Jam 2018

The most recent Nirvana "reunion" was last month in Seattle at a Foo Fighters show. Novoselic was invited on stage to play Nirvana's rendition of the Vaselines' "Molly's Lips".

Via Billboard