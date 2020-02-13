Nintendo To Hold Switch Pop Up Event At Dallas Love Field

Airports can be very stressful, as air travelers deal with security, delays and the battle to get comfortable. Any time an airport adds something to help relieve the stress of passengers, it’s a good thing. Luckily, a welcomed stress relief is coming to Dallas Love Field, as Nintendo is bringing a pop up gaming station to the airport starting Thursday.

Game while you wait: Nintendo is bringing a Switch video game pop-up to Dallas Love Field https://t.co/7nOd1IfJic — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) February 12, 2020

The new Nintendo “On The Go” lounge will be implemented at four airports around the country, including Love Field. The pop up event will run from February 13 through March 26. The pop up will include “comfortable seating,” charging ports, handheld gaming systems and TV versions as well featuring games such as Mario Kart 8, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Tetris 99.

The Nintendo switch pop up will be located behind security on the west end of the terminal near gate 14 and 16. passengers will also get Nintendo-branded luggage tags and $10 off coupons to use on Nintendo purchases of $75 or more at Target. For video game fans, this may be the perfect way to pass the time before a flight.

Via Dallas Morning News