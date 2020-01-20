Nine-Year-Old Goes Viral For John Cena Portrait Made Entirely Out Of Completed Rubik’s Cubes

Solving a Rubik’s cube is already a difficult task, but making art out of the color patterned cubes seems nearly impossible. That’s why a nine-year-old boy has gone viral for his impressive portrait of wrestler John Cena using only Rubik’s cubes. According to the young artist, his artistic skills are thanks in large part to his dyslexia.

The recent viral video, nine-year-old Benjamin explains “I mix up my words. I get very frustrated and upset too sometimes, but having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing! Like this...” The video then reveals the stunning portrait of John Cena made from Rubik’s cubes Benjamin had previously completed. The artwork used a total of 750 Rubik’s cubes, and according to Benjamin’s father, took five hours to complete.

This is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp.

Benjamin demonstrates courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength... and he’s an ARTIST! I admire you, your work, and your outlook.https://t.co/HtChYVAj32 — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 29, 2019

At the end of his video, Benjamin holds up two cards that read, “Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my superpower." The viral video even caught the attention of Cena himself, who tweeted out “This is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp.” Where Benjamin May struggle in some ways, not many could complete this impressive artwork like he did.

Via CNN