NIKE Brings Back '80s Style Footwear With Their Stranger Things Collection

June 15, 2019
JT
Nike Shoes

Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

They just don’t make Nikes the way they used to anymore. 

Before Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix, you can go hit up a mall and buy a retro pair of shoes. This season takes place in 1985 and Nike want to bring back some classic looks. On June 27th Nike will release the first half of their Stranger Things collection.

Their new line will consist of tracksuits, tees, and sportswear all inspired by Hawkins school colors. Nike is also bringing back some classic sneaker designs such as the Cortez, Blazer, and Tailwind, all featuring new looks. 

The second half of the collection is titled the “OG Pack” and will be released on July 1st. This half features a different color palette honoring Independence Day, the time season 3 takes place. 

Will you be seen rocking these classic Nikes this summer?  

Via: Dezeen

