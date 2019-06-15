NIKE Brings Back '80s Style Footwear With Their Stranger Things Collection

They just don’t make Nikes the way they used to anymore.

Before Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix, you can go hit up a mall and buy a retro pair of shoes. This season takes place in 1985 and Nike want to bring back some classic looks. On June 27th Nike will release the first half of their Stranger Things collection.

DATE: June 12, 2019

CONFIRMED: Shipment from Beaverton, OR

STATUS: In-Transit, Hawkins, IN

ETA: Scheduled, 6/27/19

ETA: Scheduled, 7/1/19



Things will only get stranger...https://t.co/vYVO0OgSQT pic.twitter.com/M1uo7EKqOz — Nike (@Nike) June 12, 2019

Their new line will consist of tracksuits, tees, and sportswear all inspired by Hawkins school colors. Nike is also bringing back some classic sneaker designs such as the Cortez, Blazer, and Tailwind, all featuring new looks.

Nike announced a collaboration with Stanger Things to celebrate the season 3. On July 1st the “OG Pack” as it was called the second drop will be released. All the models in the pictures will be available except for the Blazer Mid in white/green colorway. pic.twitter.com/F9HblHh5eQ — Hypedshot (@hypedshot) June 15, 2019

The second half of the collection is titled the “OG Pack” and will be released on July 1st. This half features a different color palette honoring Independence Day, the time season 3 takes place.

Will you be seen rocking these classic Nikes this summer?

Via: Dezeen