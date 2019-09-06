“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Cereal Is Coming!

September 6, 2019
JT
JT
Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cosplay, Costume, 2019

(Photo by Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News)

For those that like to celebrate Halloween all year long, we have the prefect cereal for you.

Funko, the makers of the well known pop culture figures, will be releasing breakfast cereal featuring some of Disney’s most prolific villains, one of which includes “Oogie Boogie” from the 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas.

 

With each box of cereal, you will also receive a miniature Pop! figure of Oogie Boogie to add your collection!

The cereal will be available only at Spencer’s and Spirit Halloween stores around the second week of September.

Via Insider

