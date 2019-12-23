Nicole Kidman & Russell Crowe Booked Airline Seats Next To Each Other By Accident

It happens more often than not that you run into friends at the airport; but what are the odds of booking a seat next to your friend on accident?

Over the weekend, actress Nicole Kidman was like the rest of us and was just trying to get home for the holidays. She boarded a plane from Los Angeles to Australia when she was greeted with a delightful surprise.

She just so happened to be seated next to her good friend actor Russell Crowe. The two had no plans on flying home together and were both surprised by this happy accident.

The two actors took to social media to share their happy coincidence and their 30 year friendship.

Crowe tweeted out that getting to sit next to his friend on the long flight was a pure gift.

Hey @Qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favourite people in the universe. pic.twitter.com/uSYZVSX4nz — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 21, 2019

Via: Yahoo News