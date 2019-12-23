Nicole Kidman & Russell Crowe Booked Airline Seats Next To Each Other By Accident

What A Happy Accident

December 23, 2019
Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for AACTA

It happens more often than not that you run into friends at the airport; but what are the odds of booking a seat next to your friend on accident?

Over the weekend, actress Nicole Kidman was like the rest of us and was just trying to get home for the holidays. She boarded a plane from Los Angeles to Australia when she was greeted with a delightful surprise. 

She just so happened to be seated next to her good friend actor Russell Crowe. The two had no plans on flying home together and were both surprised by this happy accident. 

The two actors took to social media to share their happy coincidence and their 30 year friendship. 

You never know who you’ll run into on your way home for Christmas ✈️ --30 years of friendship.. and counting @russellcrowe xx

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Crowe tweeted out that getting to sit next to his friend on the long flight was a pure gift. 

