Nicolas Cage Files For Marriage License With Current Hairstylist Girlfriend

It looks like Nicolas Cage is preparing to get hitched once again!

The 55-year-old actor filed for a marriage license wit his girlfriend, Erika Koike, in Clark County, Nevada Saturday afternoon. The pair have done a remarkable job keeping their relationship rather low key, but have been photographed together a few times in the past couple of years.

Is Nicolas Cage Getting Married Again? Actor Applies for a Marriage License with Girlfriend https://t.co/STXiqnSwTo — People (@people) March 25, 2019

Cage has been married three times before. He married actress Patricia Arquette in 1995, and subsequently divorced her in 2001. He married Lisa Marie Presley in August 2002, but the marriage couldn’t event last ‘til the end of the year. The pair filed for divorce in November 2002, with the divorce being finalized in 2004. And lastly, Cage married Alice Kim in 2004, and were together 12 years before divorcing in 2016.

Via People