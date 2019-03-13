Nick Jonas Sleeps In A Jon Stamos Blanket As These BFFs Continue To Troll Each Other

When did these two become best friends, and how can we become a part of this friend circle?

Apparently, it all began in 2008 when Stamos wore a Jonas Brothers shirt to the American Music Awards. Then a few months later, Jonas wore a shirt featuring the image of Stamos wearing the Jonas Brothers shirt.

From there, it escalated to each trying to outdo the other with more shirts, sweaters, a pillow, and now a blanket, all using the same picture that originated with Stamos in 2018.

the BRO is strong with these two pic.twitter.com/mb1s5l58vP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 12, 2019

This isn’t the first celebrity friendship based on trolling, either. Ryan Gosling and Macauley Culkin may have been the first to start this trend all the way back in 2014!

Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt of Macaulay Culkin wearing a T-shirt of Gosling wearing a T-shirt of Macaulay Culkin. pic.twitter.com/yJF0AqTEVl — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) May 12, 2014

Via HuffPost