Nick Jonas Sleeps In A Jon Stamos Blanket As These BFFs Continue To Troll Each Other

March 13, 2019
JT
JT
Jon Stamos, Red Carpet, American Music Awards, Jonas Brothers Shirt, 2018

(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

When did these two become best friends, and how can we become a part of this friend circle?

Apparently, it all began in 2008 when Stamos wore a Jonas Brothers shirt to the American Music Awards. Then a few months later, Jonas wore a shirt featuring the image of Stamos wearing the Jonas Brothers shirt.

From there, it escalated to each trying to outdo the other with more shirts, sweaters, a pillow, and now a blanket, all using the same picture that originated with Stamos in 2018.

 

This isn’t the first celebrity friendship based on trolling, either.  Ryan Gosling and Macauley Culkin may have been the first to start this trend all the way back in 2014!

 

Via HuffPost

Tags: 
John Stamos
Nick Jonas
trolling
social media
funny
BFFs
friends
Celebrities
Full House
Uncle Jessie