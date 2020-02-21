NFL Offensive Lineman Completes Massive Food Challenge At Texas Restaurant

Bradley Bozeman Participated In The Challenge At The Big Texans Steak Ranch In Amarillo

February 21, 2020
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but when it comes to food challenges, sometimes Texans go a little too big. An NFL offensive lineman has gone viral for his impressive feat of completing the Big Texans Steak Ranch challenge in Amarillo. Bradley Bozeman, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, completed the challenge in under an hour, and got a free shirt for his accomplishment.

Bozeman, along with his wife Nikki, is traveling across the United States to teach students about bullying, but during their stop in Texas, they decided to grab a bite to eat. While at the Big Texans Ranch Steak House in Amarillo, Bozeman attempted their massive food challenge. The challenge calls for a 72-ounce steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and a buttered roll to be eaten in under an hour.

Being a 317 Pound NFL offensive lineman, Bozeman was able to complete the challenge, which is supposed to be completed in under an hour, with ten minutes to spare. Clearly, this food challenge was no match for Bozeman. However, for those that aren’t offensive lineman, it might not be that easy.

