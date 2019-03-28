News Crew Using Teen Slang Is The Most Awkward Broadcast You'll Ever Watch

March 28, 2019
JT
JT
News Anchor, Broadcast, Male, Desk, Pointing
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

We get companies and organizations trying their best to connect with a younger crowd.

Nine times out of ten however, it fails miserably.

Case in point, the news team from WTOL 11 in Toledo, Ohio.  They tried to better relate to teens by throwing as much slang as they could in a segment about the Toledo Public School System.  And they failed.  Miserably.

Get ready to cringe.

To put it lightly, that was not Lit.

Via Digg

Tags: 
News
adults
teens
kids
Language
Slang
funny
Awkward
Video
Cringe
News Broadcast