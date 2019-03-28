News Crew Using Teen Slang Is The Most Awkward Broadcast You'll Ever Watch

We get companies and organizations trying their best to connect with a younger crowd.

Nine times out of ten however, it fails miserably.

Case in point, the news team from WTOL 11 in Toledo, Ohio. They tried to better relate to teens by throwing as much slang as they could in a segment about the Toledo Public School System. And they failed. Miserably.

Get ready to cringe.

i cannot believe this is my city’s news station...i cannot believe this is real pic.twitter.com/MBfa7Zu5E6 — space goth coast 2 coast -- (@G0NEGIRLLL) March 27, 2019

To put it lightly, that was not Lit.

Via Digg